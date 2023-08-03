Indiana is the number one state where people are looking for addicition recovery

INDIANA (WTHI)- According to a new survey, Indiana is the state with the highest number of people searching for rehabilitation centers for alcoholism.
It's according to Addiction Treatment Magazine. According to the study, those in Indiana averaged 477 rehab-related searches per 100,000 people.
For former addict Chad Csassa, this seems like a believable statistic. Csassa is six months sober after fighting addictions to various drugs for decades. He said everything turned around when he was pulled over one night.
"The night I got pulled over," he said. "I told the officer this is a life-changing experience. When I look back at it, I'm so glad I got pulled over cause if you keep using you're going to die."
That journey to clean living began with a simple Google search for Indiana addiction centers. This lead him to Indiana Center for Recovery where he got the help he needed.
Dawn Johnson, a nurse practitioner with ICFR, said the high numbers found in the study could be for different reasons.
"I even considered it's family members," she said. "That it's family members who are googling it, so maybe its really concerned family members that are googling and maybe that's why we are at the top of the list."
Johnson said the state ranks high in other areas, like unemployment, anxiety and depression, which could also play a factor in people seeking treatment.
But, Johnson said this could be a good thing for providers and patients.
"When patients are able to go on the internet," she said. "And dial down on what they might need for care. That has helped us get patients in as quickly as possible."
Both Johnson and Csassa agree that this statistic just shows that people are willing and ready to take their care into their own hands.
"You got to want to do it yourself," Csassa said. "When you determine that you want to do it yourself. You will go out and find the right help."
