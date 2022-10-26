Indiana is facing a huge talent shortage problem, leaving employers with unfilled positions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A shortage of work-force talent is a growing concern for Hoosier employers. Many positions are left empty with no one to fill them.
Indiana is currently suffering from a huge talent shortage problem. The shortage has left employers wondering what to do next.
A survey shared by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce shows that employers have had to make many changes to their hiring processes.
Due to unqualified applicants, employers have had to leave positions open.
Another 30 percent of businesses decided to hire unqualified employees to fill gaps.
One way companies are trying to combat this shortage is by training more people on the job.
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce launched an online Workforce Center called the "Talent Resource Navigator."
This program allows applicants to help find many educational and training programs available.
"One-stop side for training and talent development both for employers and employees, and individuals who are looking to retool their skills, get another degree or credential," said Kevin Brinegar, President of the Indiana State Chamber of Commerce.
For more details on the resource, click here.