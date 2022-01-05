Indiana income tax cut proposed amid some GOP skepticism

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River

White River

Wabash River .

.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend put several
rivers across central Indiana into flood. The Wabash is expected to
crest near Hutsonville Wednesday...and the crest on the White River
will approach Petersburg through Thursday. The East Fork White River
at Rivervale will crest tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 16.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EST Wednesday was 17.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 9.9 feet
Saturday, January 15.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River

White River

Wabash River .

.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend put several
rivers across central Indiana into flood. The Wabash is expected to
crest near Hutsonville Wednesday...and the crest on the White River
will approach Petersburg through Thursday. The East Fork White River
at Rivervale will crest tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash
Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land
along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in
southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo
County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to
slowly fill.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CST Wednesday /9:30 AM EST Wednesday/ the stage
was 18.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM CST Wednesday /9:30 AM EST Wednesday/ was
19.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 10.6 feet
Saturday, January 15.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Indiana income tax cut proposed amid some GOP skepticism

  • 0
Indiana state house

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana House Republicans are proposing broad business and individual tax cuts even as the state’s Republican governor and state Senate have been cautious about taking major action this year.

The House proposal released late Tuesday would cut Indiana’s current individual income tax rate of 3.23% over the next four years to 3.0%. That would ultimately reduce state tax collections by an estimated $500 million a year when fully implemented in 2026.

The plan also proposes cuts in several business taxes, potentially cutting those tax bills by between $700 million and $850 million a year.

The proposal comes as officials have estimated that a big jump in state tax collections would boost Indiana’s budget surplus to a whopping $5.1 billion, or 29% of state spending, by the end of next June.

Holcomb and top Senate Republicans have taken a cautious stance on possible tax cuts during this year’s legislative session, saying they are worried about inflation and a possible slowdown in state sales tax collections when federal COVID-19 relief payments end.

House Speaker Todd Huston said Tuesday he would continue to push Holcomb and Senate leaders to support substantial tax cuts.

“I feel strongly that with upwards of potentially $5 billion in reserves and a $2 billion structural surplus that we can do a tax cut responsibly,” Huston said. “We’re not trying to do anything that wouldn’t position Indiana well, not just for 2022, but 2023 and beyond.”

Holcomb said Monday he had an open mind about possible tax cuts but indicated he would rather wait on such a decision until a new two-year state budget is drafted in 2023 and there was more certainty about the economy.

The House Republican plan would cut the property taxes charged on business equipment by nearly $400 million a year, according to legislative staff estimates. Utility company taxes would be cut an estimated $220 million annually, while broadening a sales tax exemption on business equipment purchases could cost between $85 million and $250 million a year.

The proposed changes would result in state government becoming even more dependent on its 7% sales tax, which is already its biggest revenue source and the second-highest rate in the country. Indiana’s individual income tax is currently lower than any surrounding state.

House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta of Fort Wayne said money from the state’s surplus could go toward needs such as helping parents pay for child-care expenses and lowering health-care costs. GiaQuinta said adding a child tax credit would also improve the fairness of state taxes.

“This legislative body has passed tax breaks for businesses, RV sales, you name it, but very rarely do we see a real investment in Indiana workers,” GiaQuinta said. “It’s about time to do the same for those low- and middle-income families found in each of our communities.”

Huston said his priority was “giving people back their money.”

“I think that’s the best investment we can make,” Huston said. “Giving it back to Hoosiers and letting them spend it instead of trying to create more government programs.”

Tags

Recommended for you