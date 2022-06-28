Indiana, Illinois Attorneys General speak out in Roe v. Wade

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The Indiana and Illinois Attorneys General issued statements reaffirming their stance on abortion care.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and a national coalition of 22 attorneys general issued a joint statement reaffirming their commitment to supporting and expanding access to abortion care.
"We refuse to go back to the days of politicians trying to tell people what to do with their bodies," said Raoul. "When it comes to abortion care, it's your body and your right to choose. Nobody else gets to make those decisions."
Meanwhile, Indiana's Attorney General Todd Rokits has a different stance on the issue.
Rokita asked the courts to lift injunctions against several Indiana abortion laws.
These include; a ban on discriminatory abortions sought specifically because of the unborn child's race, sex, or disability, a ban on dismemberment abortions, and a requirement that parents be notified when a court approves an abortion for a minor child without parental consent.
"Like most Hoosiers, I believe in building a culture of life in Indiana," said Rokita. "That means protecting the lives of unborn babies and safeguarding the physical, mental and emotional well-being of their mothers."