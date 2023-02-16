Indiana House passes bill to improve access to 21st Century Scholars support

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - The Indiana House has unanimously passed a bill to make getting help for college more accessible.
House Bill 1449 automatically enrolls eligible students in the 21st Century Scholars program. The scholarship pays up to 100% of tuition at public colleges in Indiana and part of the tuition for private schools.
Students have to sign up in 7th or 8th grade. Lawmakers say thousands of families miss out on this help because they simply don't know about it until it's too late.
In Thursday's hearing, several lawmakers spoke about the importance of ensuring eligible students are signed up for this support.
"It's a win for the young people. It's a win for their parents. It's a win for the universities. It's a win for our businesses and organizations that are going to hire people as we need more people who are skilled up and educated," said Rep. Earl Harris, Jr. of Indianapolis.
The legislation allows parents to opt-out. The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.