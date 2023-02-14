Indiana House passes bill focused on firefighter health

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - Hoosier firefighters are closer to new health and safety support.
Tuesday, the Indiana House unanimously passed House Bill 1219, which would establish a PFAS biomonitoring pilot program. Up to 1,000 current and former firefighters would voluntarily give blood samples to be analyzed for PFAS exposure, which could help determine risks for health complications.
PFAS are so-called "forever chemicals" associated with health issues like cancer. Firefighters are often exposed to these chemicals through turnout gear, as well as firefighting foam.
Democratic Rep. Maureen Bauer, of South Bend, authored the bill. In Tuesday's session, she shared stories of firefighters and their battles with cancer. She told the chamber that the legislation is a chance to protect some of the state's heroes.
"While the job of a firefighter is inherently dangerous, cancer is now the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths for firefighters," said Bauer.