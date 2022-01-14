 Skip to main content
Indiana House of Representatives passes bill they hope will reduce jail overcrowding - next step is the Senate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A bill to reduce jail overcrowding is making its way thru the Indiana statehouse.

It comes as many counties in the Wabash Valley deal with overcrowding issues.

The House of Representatives passed House Bill 1004. It would allow judicial flexibility to send level six felony offenders to the Indiana Department of Corrections.

The bill's authors say it's also important to prioritize rehabilitation efforts. They feel the state often offers greater access to mental health and addiction treatment services than local jails.

The Indiana Senate will not consider the legislation.

