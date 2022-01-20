Indiana House Bill could end puppy mills if passed

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Indiana House Bill 1160 states that all pet stores in Indiana can only sell cats and dogs that have been obtained from animal shelters or rescues. Supporters of this bill say the main goal is to shut down mills.
Now that animals shelters and rescues are overwhelmed with animals, this bill could help relieve them.
The president for the Parke County Animal Welfare Services (PAWS), Alexander Link, says if passed, this would allow for animals shelters to give pet stores some of their dogs and cats.
"The numbers are continuing to rise, so something like this that would go after the ones that aren't they're not in it because they love animals they're in it for profit, and it's solely for profit," says Link.
She says cat and puppy mills mistreat their animals which leave them in poor condition. These mills do not fix or vaccinate the animals before giving them to pet stores.
"There's so many cases of people buying from either a pet store or a breeder and the animal passing or not living to its full life expectancy because the genetics they don't care about genetics they care about profit and they care about quantity," she says.
Vice president for PAWS, Cara Bryant, encourages supporters of the bill to take action to help make a difference.
"It's as simple as sending an email, making a phone call, it takes maybe five minutes out of your day you have to get involved with legislation they're not going to know what's important to the public if you don't speak up," says Bryant.