Indiana House Bill 1114 dies in the Senate, no additional court for Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County will not be receiving an additional court after Indiana House Bill 1114 was killed in the Senate this week.
The bill would add several courts and judges to various counties in the state, including Vigo.
"It's going to continue to be that we are all overloaded. When I say 'us' -- not only our offices, but the courts with cases at this point," Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said.
Modesitt says juvenile crime has been on a steady uptick in recent years, and that this sixth court was supposed to tackle juvenile services and cases.
"It's a zoo over there, as far as how many cases are waiting and how many cases are backlogged waiting to have the case heard," Modesitt said.
He says the additional judge would have had its own caseload to help alleviate some of the work from the other five.
Even though the bill is dead, the need is still there.
"It's my understanding we were like second in the state as far as need. That means that based upon the amount of cases that are assigned to each judge right now in Vigo County, we have the second highest rate in the state."
That's out of those who requested an additional court.
Modesitt says he is not giving up, and neither are his peers.
"Where we go from here, we got to make the request again. We got to hope that next year they will reconsider it," Modesitt said.
News 10 also reached out to Vigo County Judge Chris Newton for comment.
He says they will have to wait to see the county's weighted caseload for 2022, and redistribute the workload as equally as possible.