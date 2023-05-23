Indiana governor signs law to tackle housing crisis and drive economic growth in Hoosier state

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new Indiana law will address housing problems in the Hoosier state.
Governor Eric Holcomb signed House Enrolled Act 10-0-5. It creates a residential housing infrastructure assistance program.
Hoosier communities can apply for loans through the program. The money can help pay for housing development projects.
State Senator Jon Ford sponsored the law.
He says. "to maintain our spot as an economic leader in the midwest Indiana and its communities must work hard to attract new residents and retain current Hoosiers."