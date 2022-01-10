Indiana governor says COVID-19 remains state challenge in his State of the State address

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb extolled the state’s economic expansion amid the COVID-19 pandemic during the annual State of the State speech while saying many challenges remain from the ongoing health crisis.
Holcomb’s speech Tuesday night before lawmakers avoided topics where he’s facing disagreements with fellow Republicans who are pushing one proposal that would force businesses to allow exemptions from any workplace COVID-19 vaccination requirements and another bill seeking broad business and individual tax cuts.
Much of the governor’s address focused on touting the state’s economy. But he was most personal when discussing the pandemic, describing Indiana’s hospitals as “under siege” and urging more people to get vaccinated.