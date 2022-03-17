 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Indiana Governor limits e-learning days

  • Updated
  • 0
Kronos ransomware attack could impact employee paychecks and timesheets for weeks

The Ultimate Kronos Group ransomware attack could impact employee paychecks and timesheets for weeks.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb officially signed House Bill 1093 into law this week. The law limits the number of E-learning days a public school can use to three per year.

The bill also makes teachers more hands-on during E-learning days.

“If a school is able to provide 50 percent synchronous instruction, then we can still count the day,” North Central Parke Superintendent Mike Schimpf said.

Representative Tonya Pfaff, the co-author of the bill, told News 10 students learn best when they’re in the classroom.

“Kids really need to be face to face for instruction. As a teacher, I can gauge if they get it by looking in their eyes. That’s pretty hard to do when you’re looking at a computer screen,” Pfaff said.

Superintendent Schimpf said he could appreciate this point of view.

“I understand that in-person, hands-on instruction is superior to virtual instruction,” Schimpf said.

Recommended for you