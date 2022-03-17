Indiana Governor limits e-learning days

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb officially signed House Bill 1093 into law this week. The law limits the number of E-learning days a public school can use to three per year.
The bill also makes teachers more hands-on during E-learning days.
“If a school is able to provide 50 percent synchronous instruction, then we can still count the day,” North Central Parke Superintendent Mike Schimpf said.
Representative Tonya Pfaff, the co-author of the bill, told News 10 students learn best when they’re in the classroom.
“Kids really need to be face to face for instruction. As a teacher, I can gauge if they get it by looking in their eyes. That’s pretty hard to do when you’re looking at a computer screen,” Pfaff said.
Superintendent Schimpf said he could appreciate this point of view.
“I understand that in-person, hands-on instruction is superior to virtual instruction,” Schimpf said.