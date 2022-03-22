Indiana GOP governor vetoes bill banning transgender athletes from high school sports

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch...and additional
rainfall of one to two inches today through tonight...will lead to
lowland flooding on the Wabash River at Montezuma.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 20.7 feet Friday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois...

White River at Elliston...and at Edwardsport down to Petersburg.

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton.

.Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch...and additional
rainfall of one to two inches today through tonight...will lead to
lowland flooding on the Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton...
and the White River at Elliston and from Edwardsport down to
Petersburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening to Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress.  River water
runs through the City of Clinton's wastewater treatment plant.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 20.7 feet Friday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois...

White River at Elliston...and at Edwardsport down to Petersburg.

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton.

.Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch...and additional
rainfall of one to two inches today through tonight...will lead to
lowland flooding on the Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton...
and the White River at Elliston and from Edwardsport down to
Petersburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING TO WEDNESDAY,
MARCH 30...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning to Wednesday, March 30.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, The Wabash River extends to Interstate 70
Mile Marker Number 4 from its west bank in the Terre Haute and
West Terre Haute area. All lakes in this area are affected by seep
water and reach capacity with some minor flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday /10:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was
14.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 21.1 feet Saturday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage Wednesday, March 30.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WINDY TODAY WITH SOUTHEAST WINDS TO NEAR 30 MPH AND GUSTS TO
NEAR 45 MPH...

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs
could be blown down.

Use extra caution driving, especially if operating a high profile
vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Indiana GOP governor vetoes bill banning transgender athletes from high school sports

  • 0
Gov. Holcomb

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb talks about precautions being taken ahead of an impending winter storm Wednesday, Feb. 2, 20221, at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. The first wave of the winter storm, which is poised to sweep through much of the country, will begin with rain in Indianapolis Wednesday morning and will be followed by a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet, then several inches of snow. Marion County could see anywhere from 6.5 to 10 inches of snow in the second half of the storm. Press Conference With Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb Indot State Police Indiana Department Of Homeland Security Ahead Of Statewide Winter Storm Wednesday Feb 2 2022 At The Indiana Statehouse In Indianapolis

 Jenna Watson/IndyStar

(CNN) -- Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday vetoed a bill that would've prohibited transgender women and girls from competing on sports teams consistent with their gender at schools in the state, saying the legislation was too broadly written.

The legislation, which cleared the state legislature earlier this month, states that "a male, based on a student's biological sex at birth in accordance with the student's genetics and reproductive biology, may not participate on an athletic team or sport designated under this section as being a female, women's, or girls' athletic team or sport." The bill would also protect schools and athletic associations from liability for enforcing the legislation.

But Holcomb said in a letter Monday, "Amidst the flurry of enthusiasm to protect the integrity and fairness of women's sports in our state -- a worthy cause for sure -- this bill leaves too many unanswered questions." The GOP governor specifically cited concerns about how the legislation would be applied consistently across the state, noted previous lawsuits challenging similar laws across the country and touted Indiana's K-12 sports program as it stands.

"If it is the goal of HEA 1041 to provide clarity and one consistent state policy regarding the fairness in K-12 sports in Indiana, for me this current bill falls short," he said.

The debate over the inclusion of transgender athletes, particularly women and girls, has become a political flashpoint in recent years, especially among conservatives.

So far this year, Iowa and South Dakota have approved legislation banning transgender women and girls from participating on sports teams consistent with their gender at accredited schools and colleges. And last year, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi, Montana, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia enacted similar sports bans, infuriating LGBTQ advocates, who argue conservatives are creating an issue where there isn't one.

While sex is a category that refers broadly to physiology, a person's gender is an innate sense of identity. The factors that go into determining the sex listed on a birth certificate may include anatomy, genetics and hormones, and there is broad natural variation in each of these categories. For this reason, critics have said the language of "biological sex," as used in this legislation, is overly simplistic and misleading.

Advocates of such measures have argued that transgender women and girls have physical advantages ​over cisgender women and girls in sports. But a 2017 report in the journal Sports Medicine that reviewed several related studies found "no direct or consistent research" on trans people having an athletic advantage over their cisgender peers, at any state of their transition, and critics say this legislation would add to the discrimination that trans people face, particularly trans youth.

"This victory belongs to the trans youth of Indiana, who deserve to live as their authentic selves and to play the sports they love, free from discrimination," Katie Blair, public policy director of the Indiana ACLU, said in a statement Monday. "This win wouldn't have been possible without the thousands of Hoosiers who voiced their strong opposition to state legislators and who showed up at the Statehouse to oppose this harmful bill. Discrimination has no place in our state."

