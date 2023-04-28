Indiana General Assembly wraps up and reveals an education budget - here's how hoosier schools will be affected

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana General Assembly wrapped up its 2023 session at around 2:30 Friday morning. One of the items discussed was the state education budget plan. Hoosier families, students, and teachers could see changes due to this budget.
K-12 education makes up almost half of Indiana's budget. And legislators are saying this year holds some historic investments.
Around $1 billion or about 10% more money was put into the K-12 education system. Around a half a billion dollars was put into vouchers for private schools.
"Continued to recognize, and continued to address the fact that every child is different and we need to have choices for our children to be able to get the kind of education that they need that prepares them for the jobs of today and tomorrow," said Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.
On Wednesday, the republicans announced an original plan to use $500 million of a $1.2 billion budget for K-12 funding for 2 years. Some Democrats criticized this plan saying too much money was going toward school vouchers, taking away from public schools.
An updated plan tacked on around $300 million, raising the total to around $1.5 billion. This would help account for public and private school funding. With these investments, Lieutenant Governor Crouch says that teachers could also see some changes.
"Some of this money that has been put in place - additional money - we're hoping that that gets back to the teachers in terms of the salary. So that every teacher has at least an average of $60,000 or more for starting salary," said Crouch.
There have also been discussions about parents having to pay for textbooks. Governor Eric Holcomb proposed that the money for purchasing textbooks would come out of a line item.
Lieutenant Governor Crouch says this was passed.
"For parents of K-12 students, they no longer have to pay textbook fees, and that is huge. We were 1 of 7 states that still required parents to pay textbook fees. That actually will put hundreds of dollars back into the parents' pockets," said Crouch.
We have reached out to the Vigo County School Corporation to see how much money they will be receiving. As of air time they did not have an exact number and will hold a meeting on Monday to get more clarification.
We'll have more information on the impact on Wabash Valley School districts early next week.