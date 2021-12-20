Indiana Gaming Commission meets for the first time since a lawsuit was filed involving Terre Haute casino

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Gaming Commission will meet for the first time since it was sued.
The lawsuit was filed by Full House Resorts - one of the finalists for the Terre Haute casino license.
The commission is set to hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday afternoon at 2:00.
As of now, the commission has not posted an agenda.
The lawsuit against the commission was filed on Friday. Full House claims the commission violated the open door law.
We've reached out to Full House Resorts - they don't have a comment at this time.