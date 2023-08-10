Indiana fire station welcomes fourth baby in less than two years in its baby box

CARMEL, Ind. (WTHI) - This week a baby was surrendered to an Indiana fire station's safe-haven baby box.
It's the fourth surrender in Carmel in a year and a half. The division chief says the firefighters welcome this with arms wide open.
The chief and his wife stayed with the baby at the hospital until an adopted family was chosen.
He says they respect the decision, but want mothers to know that help is available for them too.
The Carmel fire station's baby box was the 7th to be established in the nation.
It has the highest number of surrenders so far.