Indiana DOE launches new GPS plan

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana has officially launched its new method of tracking school performance.
On Tuesday, the Indiana Department of Education launched its Indiana Graduates Prepared to succeed or GPS dashboard.
The goal is to offer a transparent, robust view of school and student performance over multiple measures.
The information reflects characteristics that indicate a student's preparation for success after high school.
The characteristics are:
- Academic mastery
- Career and post-secondary readiness
- Communication and collaboration
- Work ethic
- Civic, financial, and digital literacy