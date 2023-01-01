 Skip to main content
Indiana DNR to host annual Waterfowl Workshop

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is looking to train Waterfowl Control Operators, or "WCOs."

The Indiana DNR is hosting its annual Waterfowl Workshop next month.

The workshop is required for all contractors who want to become qualified WCOs.

With the license, you will be able to conduct Waterfowl trapping, transporting, relocation, or euthanasia for hire.

The workshop is set for Feb. 1 at Fort Harrison State Park. It will be from noon to 3:30 p.m.

Those interested must register by Jan. 23.

We've linked you to more resources here.

