Indiana DNR recovers the bodies of two juveniles after they were carried away by White River's current

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The bodies of two juveniles have been recovered after witnesses say they were carried away in the White River's current.
The two were reported missing on Saturday evening in Martin County.
Witnesses told search crews the pair had been swimming in the river when they were carried away by the current - and went under.
Indiana DNR search crews used several techniques to help in the search. Their bodies were later recovered in the river just west of the Lawrence County line.
So far, their identity hasn't been released. Officials said conservation officers are investigating.