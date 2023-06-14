Indiana DNR plants more than 900,000 since 2020

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's 2020 State of the State address included a challenge to the Department of Natural Resources. He asked them to plant 1 million trees on DNR properties during the next five years.
Each spring and fall, the Natural Resources Foundation hosts corporate partners across state properties. They help plant trees through the Indiana Tree Project.
This spring alone, the DNR has planted more than 253,000 seedlings on its properties. The total number of trees planted in nearly four years to more than 964,000 trees.