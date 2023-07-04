Indiana DNR looking for wild turkey observations to learn about population

INDIANA - You can help the Indiana Department of Natural Resources learn more about the state's wild turkey population.
The agency wants Hoosiers to share observations of hens with and without poults (young turkeys) through Aug. 31.
Each summer, staff from the DNR conduct brood surveys. With the help of Hoosiers, they count hens and poults to estimate how many young turkeys live through the summer. Summer brood survival is one of the primary factors influencing wild turkey population trends in various regions of the state and informs the DNR’s wild turkey management.
This year, the DNR aims to collect 3,000 reports across the state with at least 25 reports per county.
Observations can be shared at on.IN.gov/turkeybrood. No password is needed. This link provides survey instructions, an illustrative guide to turkey identification, and results of previous brood surveys.