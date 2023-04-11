Indiana Department of Natural Resources is asking Hoosiers to report any Spotted Lanternfly Eggs

INDIANA (WTHI) - A destructive and invasive insect has made its way to the Hoosier state. It's called the spotted lanternfly.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is asking Hoosiers to stay alert and report any sightings of egg masses.
While these insects are colorful and pretty, they can also be a problem. If you see a bug that's white and red with black spots... That means trouble.
Spotted lanternflies are sap-feeding insects that are able to survive and reproduce over a variety of different plants. This feeding can lead to infested plants, grapes, roses, and American river birch.
"That honeydew will grow sooty mold on people's outdoor furniture, cars, out in the woods, and then overall just kind of reduces the ability of plants to kind of stay healthy," said Eric Bitner, Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
This bug was found in Switzerland County and Huntington County. The INDNR division and United States Department of Agriculture have been monitoring both sites.
"We've scrapped around 14,000 egg masses, which would translate to almost half a million individual eggs that we have been able to kill, as a means to trying to reduce this population," said Bitner.
Both agencies have been keeping an eye on this bug, but the insect relies on human activity to spread. So, the INDNR wants the public to keep an eye out for egg masses in the coming weeks. Within the next month or two, those eggs will hatch. At that time, you should look out for red, black, and white spotted bugs, which is a young form of the lanternfly. It can be difficult to detect egg masses, as they resemble dried mud and can be anywhere.
"They could be resting on trees, they could be resting on your porch, swing. You can find them hanging out anywhere. They do prefer to feed on this tree-of heaven called ailanthus," said Bitner.
Bitner hopes the population won't spread to other parts of Indiana, but he says there is a good chance people might spot them.
"The ability for it to just lay it's eggs on anything and then to move around without us even noticing is a high likelihood," said Bitner.
If you spot any suspected findings, the INDNR recommends you take a photo, smash any you see and then contact "866-NO EXOTIC."