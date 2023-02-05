Indiana department of education survey

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Recently, the Indiana Department of Education released results of a state wide survey attempting to better understand the way parents view school systems in Indiana.
That state wide survey randomly selected 3,042 Indiana parents of students K-12 to get a closer look at what they think school corporations are doing well...and what they could be doing better.
According to the Department of Education, parents provided information about their child's experiences at school as well as their own attitudes and opinions about their corporations.
Julie Weir is a Wabash Valley mother of a 3rd grade student at Shakamak elementary school in Greene county. She praised her son's school for allowing him to enjoy being a student at such a young age.
"He is so happy this year," she said. "His attitude is great when he comes home and his interactions with his teachers are great."
According to the survey, 88% of Indiana parents say they are satisfied with the quality of their child's school. Satisfaction is even higher, around 90%, among those whos child is in elementary school like Weir. 93% approve of the subjects and topics that are taught in the child's schools. Lastly, about one-third of those surveyed say their child is not prepared for life after high school.
Weir explained that, while her child if young, she knows that being heavily involved at a young age will only help her child in the long run.
"That is one thing that is really big at his school is community involvement," she said. "There are not very many kids at that little school but they are almost all involved in something or there is something for every type of kid."