Indiana Department of Education reveals guidelines for meal program eligibility

INDIANA (WTHI) - Just in time for the new school year, the Indiana Department of Education reveals the guidelines for meal program eligibility.
The program will feature free or reduce priced meals or free milk. It is served under the federally-funded National School Lunch Program, the School Breakfast Program, Special Milk Programs, and Child and Adult Care Food Program.
There is direct certification through SNAP. Households need to list the child's name and case number, and sign the application. If a household's income is at or below the average, they are eligible. If a child is in the foster system, is homeless, or is a migrant they can be eligible.
For more on eligibility, click the attachment below.