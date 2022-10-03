Indiana Department of Education recipients of grant funding

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In a time when schools are struggling with a teacher shortage, there is some help on the way.
The Indiana Department of Education has announced the recipients of more than $10 million in funding.
It's all a part of "the attract, prepare, retain grant." The money" will go to local efforts across Hoosier communities to find and keep teachers in schools.
The Vigo County School Corporation was one of the recipients.
The schools included are Five Star Technology Solutions and Indiana State University.
In total, they were awarded a little more than $176,000.