Indiana Department of Education awards grants to organizations across the state

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Education is helping Hoosier students build pathways for their futures.
The department awarded $57 million to 97 schools and community partners. There are recipients in each county.
The money will help schools and organizations expand career pathways throughout the k thru 12 journeys.
The grant focuses on increasing work-based learning and high-value credentials in high school.
The grant also encourages schools to expand access to career exploration and engagement opportunities for younger students.