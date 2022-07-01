 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Indiana Department of Education awards grants to organizations across the state

  • Updated
  • 0

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Education is helping Hoosier students build pathways for their futures.

The department awarded $57 million to 97 schools and community partners. There are recipients in each county.

The money will help schools and organizations expand career pathways throughout the k thru 12 journeys.

The grant focuses on increasing work-based learning and high-value credentials in high school.

The grant also encourages schools to expand access to career exploration and engagement opportunities for younger students.

Recommended for you