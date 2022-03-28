Indiana Department of Education accepting applications for new grant

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Indiana Department of Education is now accepting applications for its new Explore, Engage, and Experience Grant.
The grant is open to Indiana's schools and local partners as they work to expand students' access to pathways leading to high-wage, high-demand careers.
The grant focuses on work-based learning and earning high-value credentials while still in high school.
Interested applicants can submit their online applications here.
Applications are due on Friday, May 13.