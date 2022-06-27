Indiana Democrats discuss Roe V. Wade, and how it will impact the state

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHII) - Members of the Indiana Democratic Party came together in Terre Haute to address the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Last week Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced a special session beginning on July 6.
The general assembly is set to address abortion laws for the state.
Late last week, Holcomb signaled he intends to restrict abortions in Indiana.
On Monday, members of the Indiana Democratic party reacted to last week's decision. They also discussed Governor Holcomb's decision to hold a special session.
Vice-chair of the Indiana Democratic party Myla Eldridge says they will do all they can to stand against the Supreme Court ruling. They also say they're against any abortion ban in Indiana.
"Indiana Democrats will fight tooth and nail, every step of the way, against this form of dangerous and extreme partisanship," Eldridge said.