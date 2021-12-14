You are the owner of this article.
Indiana COVID-19 hospitalizations highest in nearly a year

As officials prep for Omicron, US hospitals are still battling severe Delta variant infections

While researchers gather more information on the Omicron variant, the Delta variant is still spreading across the US and pictured, ICU nurse Samantha Lazzara, left, and Judith Mclean, in Lake Forest, Illinois on Oct. 1.

 Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have topped 3,000 people for the first time in nearly a year amid the state’s ongoing infection surge.

Indiana hospitals were treating 3,020 COVID-19 patients as of Monday, according to tracking by the state health department. That is up about 150% in the past five weeks and the most such patients since just before Christmas Day last year.

About a quarter of those patients are in hospital intensive care units. The Indiana Hospital Association said last week that COVID-19 cases and other severe illnesses had given the state’s hospitals their highest-ever total patient counts.

Indiana is approaching its pandemic peak for COVID-19 hospitalizations when that number reached about 3,400 in early December last year.

State health officials have recorded nearly 18,200 confirmed or presumed COVID-19 deaths since March 2020. Indiana has been averaging about 35 COVID-19 deaths a day so far this month. That average has remained over 20 daily deaths since late August after falling below five a day in July.

