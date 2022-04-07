Indiana Court of Appeals brings arguments locally

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Indiana Appeals Court has taken one court case on the road.
Judges from the Appeals Court conducted in-person oral arguments at Indiana State University Thursday.
The audience heard the case of Craft v. State, a court case from Gary, Indiana. The case centers around Frederick Craft, who was convicted of murdering a man and then attempting to murder a police officer.
Both defense and prosecution were present to give arguments and refute them. The defense said Craft was not given a fair trial due to the prosecution implying he was a gang leader. While the prosecution stated there was no implication and argued the case was handled fairly.
Students and community members were in attendance. Judge Melissa May said Appeals on Wheels provides a great service to the community.
"We find it as a really good way to let other people know," she said. "And the community knows how we do things. Or else they see a brief and they don't know what goes on."
Students in attendance were learning a lot too. Victoria Suggs, an ISU freshman studying legal studies, said she learned a lot from seeing court proceedings in person. She said everyone should know how our courts work.
"This is our state. We live here," Suggs said. "These are legislation that has to do with us that live here, even if you don't have any connection to law or litigation isn't what you want to do."
These statements are what make judges hopeful about the future of law.
"I love that opportunity to engage them in what civics education is," Judge Leanna Weissman said. "Get them excited about the judicial system, get them excited about the courts, and hopefully spur some of them to go to law school. Eventually, they become colleagues."