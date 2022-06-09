Indiana continues to see a low college-going rate- what experts are doing to tackle the issue

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- In 2020, only 53% of Indiana high school graduates pursued post-secondary education.
This is a 6% decrease from 2019 and equates to about 4,000 fewer students enrolling in college.
This can be attributed to the struggles that came from the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of this alarming statistic the Indiana Commission for Higher Education met on Thursday to discuss the current problems and find solutions.
The commissioner, Chris Lowery, says Hoosiers' lives and the state's economy thrive on an educated society. The state's goal is to increase the percentage of high school students going to college by 60%.
"We were able to cover a number of issues some that seem challenging, but I look at them as full of possibility of what we can do."
The commission will be working with K through 12 to ensure students are aware of the full range of education and training options after high school.
It was recommended to increase funding for the frank O'Bannon grant which helps over 30,000 Hoosiers afford college. The commission calls for increasing the grant by 35%.
Lowery encourages high schoolers to look at schools that offer financial support, such as Indiana State university.
"One of those who's meeting the needs of various students and providing those opportunities and education that may otherwise not be available."