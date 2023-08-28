Indiana Conservation Officers urge water safety after drowning in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Police are reporting another drowning death in the Wabash Valley. This time in Parke County.

Indiana conservation officers say it happened Sunday afternoon. They were called out to the Raccoon Lake around 4 p.m. Officers say people pulled an unconscious man out of the lake. That's after he dove off of a boat. The DNR identified him as 64-year-old Dennis Kitsko, from Shelbyville. Kitsko's death is still under investigation. This incident is yet another reminder of how important it is to be safe on the water.

With the warm weather wrapping up, more boaters are hitting the water. Boater Scott Monnett is taking advantage of that time with his family. He prioritizes water safety for his kids before stepping in the water.

"We also talked about safety early on when we got the boat. What they need to do and not to do, how they need to respond and react in certain situations," said Monett.

Indiana Conservation Officer Max Winchell says there are roughly 45 to 55 recreational drownings every year across the state. Some of those drownings are due to people not wearing a life jacket.

"People entering the water without a life-jacket, jumping from a boat, jumping from a dock or trying to swim in an area that's not safe or they're not familiar with without a life jacket," said Winchell.

According to Indiana law, each person must have a US Coast Guard approved life jacket on board. Even if you are a good swimmer, there are some situations you simply can't control.

"If you get hit, get a cramp, something happens, like an injury. That life jacket provides an extra layer of safety. they keep you buoyant and keep you moving," said Monnett.

This Labor Day, conservation officers will be on high alert, trying to prevent the next tragedy from happening. Winchell says getting your kids comfortable in the water will make "all the difference."

"Get them in a pool. Just remove that fear. Don't create more fear if the parents are also scared of swimming or water. We don't want to pass that on to the next generation," said Winchell.

Monnett agrees that safety starts at home.

"One of the big things, even when they are younger is swim lessons and safety around water. We've invested a lot of time into that," said Monnett.

For more information on water safety or Indiana laws and regulations, you can visit the Indiana DNR website.