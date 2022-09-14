Indiana Commercial Courts set to bring more business development to the state

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A new type of court system could bring more business to Indiana.
It is known as the Indiana Commercial Courts system. It was introduced into the state within the last decade and into Vigo County just within the last 18 months.
On Wednesday, the Indiana Supreme Court hosted a special Commercial Courts discussion so the community can better understand them.
"It's really exciting," Judge Lakshmi Reddy with the Vigo County Superior Court said.
Judge Reddy is one of only 10 Commercial Court judges in the entire state of Indiana, something that is a big responsibility but can also be very rewarding.
"I love the intellectual challenge and that's why I wanted to do it," she said.
With the Commercial Courts System still being relatively new to the state, the Indiana Supreme Court decided to host a special discussion.
On Wednesday, Judge Reddy along with several other Commercial Court judges led an educational panel to discuss the importance of these courts.
Some of the state's top business leaders, lawyers, and lawmakers attended the discussion to see how much of an impact these courts can have statewide.
"I think it's great," Judge Heather Welch with the Marion Superior Court said. "This is the engine to get businesses to come to the state of Indiana."
The overall goal of the Indiana Commercial Court System is to make resolving legal disputes surrounding businesses easier and one of the main ways to do this is through the court's enhanced efficiency and timeliness.
"I think the number one complaint about the court system in general is that we need to be more efficient and I think the Commercial Courts in Indiana answer that question [of efficiency]," Judge Welch said.
In the past, tough business disputes could take years to process, but Commercial Courts significantly reduces that timeline.
This ensures business operations can run smoothly and disputes can be handled quickly.
The hope is to make it more appealing for business owners to move and live in Indiana, and for Judge Reddy that means bringing more businesses to Vigo County.
"The whole point is to promote business development," she said. "We want businesses to be able to litigate their cases quickly and efficiently. By doing that, we hope this recruits more businesses to come to Indiana."
And as one of the newest Commercial Court judges, Judge Reddy is hopeful that Vigo County can become a strong example to other Indiana counties who are interested in establishing their own Commercial Courts.
To learn more about Indiana Commercial Courts, click here.