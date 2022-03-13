Indiana city OKs $1.2M to replace historic theater’s HVAC

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for portions of the following rivers
in Indiana...Illinois...

East Fork White River at Williams, near Bedford, and near
Rivervale.

White River at Edwardsport, Hazleton, and Petersburg.

Wabash River at Terre Haute, Mount Carmel, Vincennes, Riverton,
Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads, parks,
and agricultural land. The crest of the East Fork White River is
slightly past Shoals. The crest of the White River is nearing
Petersburg. The crest of the Wabash River is slightly past
Vincennes. Flooding will gradually end this week, with the last of
the flooding forecast to end Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress
behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee
breaks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:30 PM CDT Sunday /5:30 PM EDT Sunday/ the stage was 18.7
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:30 PM CDT Sunday /5:30 PM EDT Sunday/ was 19.4
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Tuesday morning and continue falling to 9.6 feet
Wednesday, March 23.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Indiana city OKs $1.2M to replace historic theater’s HVAC

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana city is dipping into some of its federal COVID-19 stimulus funding to replace a historic theater’s deteriorating heating and cooling system.

The Elkhart City Council recently approved spending $1.2 million to replace the Lerner Theatre’s heating, ventilation and cooling system, which was installed during a renovation of the theater 11 years ago.

Seven of the theater’s 10 rooftop units no longer work. And the theater’s general manager, Michelle Frank, has said the expected cost of repairing the faulty units was close to the estimated cost of completely replacing the system, The Elkhart Truth reported.

The city council passed an ordinance in an 8-1 vote last Monday calling for the HVAC replacement to be funded from the city’s federal American Rescue Plan dollars.

Councilman David Henke cast the lone dissenting vote after saying that the project would use a significant amount of the city’s ARP money, which he said could be used elsewhere.

Tory Irwin, the city’s civil engineer, said the city hopes to hire a contractor in the fall and begin the project in the spring of 2023.

The Lerner Theatre, which was built in the Beaux Arts style, opened in 1924 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980.

