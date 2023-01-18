 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong Wind Gusts Thursday Afternoon and Evening...

A tight pressure gradient within a deeping surface low to the
north will lead to gusty winds between 12PM and 7PM tomorrow.
Wind gusts up to 45 MPH will be possible, with the greatest chance
of occurance over southeast portions of central Indiana.

Secure loose objects and use caution if driving during this time,
especially if driving a high profile vehicle.

Indiana Chamber says it is keeping a close eye on the legislative session

  • Updated
  • 0

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Chamber says it's closely following several measures before legislators this session.

The organization hosted a virtual update Wednesday morning.

The chamber has been calling on legislators to consider efforts that will improve the state's workforce and education.

Chamber President Kevin Brinegar is encouraged by the bills that have been filed along those lines. He says it's too early to know which ones will move forward.

"The general assembly will hopefully spend less time on social issues and more time on things that will move the state forward, focusing on early childhood education and investments on additional workforce development," Brinegar said.

Brinegar says the chamber is also pleased to see legislation for an energy plan for the state.

Recommended for you