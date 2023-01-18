Indiana Chamber says it is keeping a close eye on the legislative session

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Chamber says it's closely following several measures before legislators this session.
The organization hosted a virtual update Wednesday morning.
The chamber has been calling on legislators to consider efforts that will improve the state's workforce and education.
Chamber President Kevin Brinegar is encouraged by the bills that have been filed along those lines. He says it's too early to know which ones will move forward.
"The general assembly will hopefully spend less time on social issues and more time on things that will move the state forward, focusing on early childhood education and investments on additional workforce development," Brinegar said.
Brinegar says the chamber is also pleased to see legislation for an energy plan for the state.