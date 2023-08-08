 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast, southwest,
and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 5 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding
of creeks and rivers are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- High moisture content in combination with the potential for a
narrow corridor of thunderstorms along a developing boundary
may lead to prolonged heavy rainfall. Widespread totals of
1-2 inches along with isolated totals in excess of 3 inches
are possible in the watch area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Indiana Chamber announces plan to boost economic development

  • Updated
  • 0

Indiana Chamber announces plan to boost economic development

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has unveiled a new playbook to help enhance the state. The focus is on economic development.

The playbook is called Indiana Prosperity 2035. It is a new plan for long-range economic development.

The Chamber said Indiana currently ranks as one of the best states to locate and operate a business. But small business rates in the state are behind a lot of the Nation.

Officials said this is an opportunity to create spaces in Indiana where people want to live, work, and stay.

The playbook is organized around six pillars: workforce, K-12 education, economic growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship, superior infrastructure and energy, quality of place strategies, and healthy, prosperous communities and citizens.

This was the third installment of a decades-long initiative. Officials said the objective is to drive growth, transformation, and success for Hoosiers and their enterprises.

Recommended for you