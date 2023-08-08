Indiana Chamber announces plan to boost economic development

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has unveiled a new playbook to help enhance the state. The focus is on economic development.
The playbook is called Indiana Prosperity 2035. It is a new plan for long-range economic development.
The Chamber said Indiana currently ranks as one of the best states to locate and operate a business. But small business rates in the state are behind a lot of the Nation.
Officials said this is an opportunity to create spaces in Indiana where people want to live, work, and stay.
The playbook is organized around six pillars: workforce, K-12 education, economic growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship, superior infrastructure and energy, quality of place strategies, and healthy, prosperous communities and citizens.
This was the third installment of a decades-long initiative. Officials said the objective is to drive growth, transformation, and success for Hoosiers and their enterprises.