Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...

White River at Elliston and Edwardsport.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Multiple rounds of rain over the last few days including today will
lead to minor flooding along lower portions of the White River and
upper portions on the Wabash River. Additional rainfall later this
week should keep portions of the White and Wabash above flood stage
through Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 9.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a
maximum value of 16.4 feet early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Indiana boy, 5, shot, critically wounded by relative, 9

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A 5-year-old boy was in critical condition after being shot last weekend by a relative in what South Bend police are calling a “very tragic accident.”

The shooting happened Saturday night in a home on the city’s west side. South Bend police said Monday that the boy was shot by a 9-year-old relative and was hospitalized in critical condition.

The 9-year-old was not hurt but is dealing with “significant trauma” related to the incident, a police department spokeswoman said.

Police have not detailed the circumstances leading up to the shooting, but have ruled the incident as accidental. The children were related, but not immediate family members.

