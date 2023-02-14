Indiana bill to create voluntary gun training for teachers clears House

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - The Indiana House overwhelmingly passed a bill intended to make Hoosier schools safer in light of active shooter situations across the nation.
On Tuesday, House Bill 1177 cleared the chamber with a 71 to 24 vote. The legislation creates voluntary handgun training for teachers and allows state funding to pay for it. Participants would go through 40 hours of training with a certified instructor, including active shooter scenarios.
The bill created a lot of discussion ahead of Tuesday's vote. Lawmakers against it called into question whether guns can be secured in the classroom.
"I worry about students overpowering their teacher and taking their weapon. I worry about students stealing guns that are in desks. In my classroom, neither my desk nor my filing cabinet has a lock on it," said Rep. Tonya Pfaff, a Democrat from Terre Haute.
Democratic Rep. Ed DeLaney, of Indianapolis, questioned what happens if parents don't want their children in schools with guns.
"In the event of an active shooter, we call people with guns," said Rep. Lucas in response to DeLaney's question. He said people could move their children if they felt that strongly about it.
Lucas also pointed out that the required training hours are the same as those for Indiana law enforcement hours.
"There is no answer to my question about what happens to the parent. 'Pull your kid out of the school, or demand to go to the other classroom.' And what's the kid's choice? Take it. If guns scare you, that's your problem. What we are doing is normalizing the presence of guns everywhere," said DeLaney.
In his closing remarks, Lucas said this bill simply addresses the world we now live in, "When an active shooter goes into a soft target, a gun-free zone, and starts taking out unarmed people, when that first 911 call is made to police and they are minutes away, minutes, seconds count in those situations."
Districts currently have the ability to authorize guns in classrooms, this bill keeps that option in place.