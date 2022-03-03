Indiana bill to close rape law loophole heads to governor

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A bill that seeks to redefine rape and consent in Indiana is headed to the governor's desk after state lawmakers gave it their final approval on Wednesday.
The legislation stipulates that a person who has sexual intercourse with someone who attempts to "physically, verbally, or by other visible conduct refuse the person's acts" commits rape.
Language to make clear that a person commits rape if they pretend to be a different person and engage in sexual intercourse with someone else was removed from the bill before its final passage.
Indiana's existing law does not provide a definition of consent.