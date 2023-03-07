 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Riverton.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the Wabash river and several
tributaries due to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March
3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
the crest near Clinton.

Flooding along many smaller tributaries that has not already ended
will end by Tuesday. Flooding will continue through the end of the
week and into next week on lower portion of the Wabash river.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Saturday afternoon and continue falling to 8.1 feet
Wednesday, March 15.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Indiana bill advances criminalizing bystanders within 25 feet of police when told to stop

  • 0
Wendy McNamara on HB 1186

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - A bill in Indiana aimed at protecting police while they carry out their duties continues to advance, but opponents say the measure limits outside efforts to hold police accountable.

Tuesday, the Senate Committee on Corrections and Criminal Law passed House Bill 1186. Republican Representative Wendy McNamara, of Evansville, authored the legislation. As written, a person would commit a Class C misdemeanor if they are within 25 feet of an officer after being told to stop approaching the officer as he or she investigates.

McNamara told the committee her legislation protects officers from potential threats by allowing officers to push people back. She said that too often, the public is getting involved in situations they aren't a part of.

Jordan Buckley, from the Howard County Sheriff's Office and the Indiana Sheriff's Association, testified that everyone wants to have an opinion on officers' actions. He said people expect officers to hold court in the streets nowadays.

"A police officer needs to be able to focus on the person or persons they are dealing with and not the distractions. Whether you are a police officer or not, we've all seen how fast things can deteriorate," said Buckley.

Those opposed to the legislation, including the ACLU of Indiana, say citizens should be able to observe and record police actions to have outside accountability.

"The right of citizens to observe and record the police is a critical check and balance," said Katie Blair, Director of Advocacy and Public Policy at the ACLU of Indiana. "The broadness of the bill also leaves it open to abuse and misinterpretation."

During the hearing, some lawmakers raised concerns that the bill was too broad. Republican Senator Liz Brown, of Fort Wayne, dismissed this notion. She said the bill doesn't create a permanent bubble around officers at any given time. She also disagreed that there's an unlimited right to record police.

The committee passed the bill in a five to two vote.

