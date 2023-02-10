Indiana-based autism therapy provider settles after allegations of submitting false medical claims

An Indiana autism therapy provider has settled over allegations it submitted false medical claims.
The government claimed the "Applied Behavior Center for Autism" ran fraudulent billing schemes.
The organization has locations across the state, including Terre Haute.
The US Attorney's Office says ABCA improperly billed Tri-care and Medicaid.
The total estimated loss to those entities was nearly $975,000. The center agreed to pay $2 million to resolve the case.
In the settlement, the ABCA denied all liability under the false claims act.