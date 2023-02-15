Indiana Bar Foundation unveils legal help kiosk in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials from the Indiana Bar Foundation unveiled a first-of-its-kind machine that will help people get legal resources.
And one of those machines has made Vigo County its home.
The Self-Service Civil Legal Kiosk makes it easy for Hoosiers to access legal resources and services.
Ninety kiosks have been installed across the state, and one of them can be found in the Vigo County Public Library.
Indiana Bar Foundation President Charles Dunlap says many people go through legal matters without legal representation. He says having these resources available would help give them a better, more educated chance.
"It will be available to a lot of different resources that the resources that the Indiana Legal Help platform has. For example, that's custody and family law issues, it's driver's license, it's expungements," Dunlap said.
Additional funding has made it possible to bring on 150 more kiosks.