Indiana Attorney General files complaint against license of local pathologist

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Office of the Indiana Attorney General has filed a complaint against the physician's license of a local pathologist.
In the complaint filed on Wednesday through the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency, the Attorney General's office asks for disciplinary sanctions against Dr. Bamidele Adeagbo, who is an independent contractor performing autopsies in Vigo County. The complaint is related to a drunk driving crash.
In a plea agreement last December, Adeagbo pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person. Police reported Adeagbo rear-ended another vehicle in Vigo County in May 2020. According to court documents, his blood alcohol content was .091. A judge sentenced him to about one year of information probation, 120 hours of community service, and alcohol/drug counseling. Adeagbo must also attend a Mothers Against Drunk Driving Victim Impact Panel.
The driver of the other vehicle passed away more than one year after the crash. Her death is part of a civil suit against Adeagbo.
In the complaint, the Attorney General's office says Adeagbo violated Indiana code related to professional standards by being convicted "of a crime that is harmful to the public." The office is asking for one or more disciplinary sanctions against Adeagbo, as allowed by Indiana Code:
- (1) Permanently revoke a practitioner's license.
- (2) Suspend a practitioner's license.
- (3) Censure a practitioner.
- (4) Issue a letter of reprimand.
- (5) Place a practitioner on probation status and require the practitioner to:
- (A) report regularly to the board upon the matters that are the basis of probation;
- (B) limit practice to those areas prescribed by the board;
- (C) continue or renew professional education under a preceptor, or as otherwise directed or approved by the board, until a satisfactory degree of skill has been attained in those areas that are the basis of the probation; or
- (D) perform or refrain from performing any acts, including community restitution or service without compensation, that the board considers appropriate to the public interest or to the rehabilitation or treatment of the practitioner.
- (6) Assess a fine against the practitioner in an amount not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000) for each violation listed
WTHI-TV asked Vigo County Coroner Dr. Janie Myers if Adeagbo was still performing autopsies in the county in light of the complaint. She said she was reviewing the complaint.
WTHI-TV also reached out to a spokesperson for Regional Hospital, which lists him online as a doctor affiliated with the hospital. The spokesperson said "Dr. Adeagbo is not employed by Regional. He is an independent contractor," and said because of this, they cannot answer our questions about his status.