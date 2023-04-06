Indiana and Idaho enact bans on gender-affirming care for transgender youth

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River at Montezuma...and at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site down to Mount Carmel. .Lowland, minor flooding continues along the Wabash River at Montezuma...and at Hutsonville down to Mount Carmel. The Wabash has crested...with flooding forecast to end tonight at both Montezuma and Vincennes. Minor flooding is expected to continue amid rain- free conditions...at Hutsonville and Riverton into Sunday...and at Mount Carmel into the middle of next week. Minor flooding primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and agricultural land. Dry conditions are expected through next week... which will allow the lowest portions of the Wabash River to crest and fall below flood by next weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated by noon Friday. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of Montezuma begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 14.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM EDT Thursday was 15.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 5.9 feet Sunday, April 16. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&