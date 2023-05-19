Indiana American Water seeking comment on proposed rate hike

Indiana American Water is seeking a rate increase, but it's asking for public comment first.
If the proposed rates are approved, a typical residential customer using 4,000 gallons per month would see a rate increase of about $14 per month.
The increase would raise almost $87 million annually, but it would be phased in using a three-step process through May of 2025.
You must submit your comments to the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor by July 5.
Comments can be submitted in one of three ways: by going to the website www.in.gov/oucc/2361.htm, by email at uccinfo@oucc.IN.gov, or by mailing a letter to:
Public Comments
Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC)
115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 SOUTH
Indianapolis, IN 46204