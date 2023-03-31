Indiana American Water files rate increase request

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana American Water is looking to increase rates under a new rate request summitted to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission on Friday.
The company has asked to increase revenues over a phased, three step process through May 2025. If the company’s proposed rates are approved as requested, the bill for a typical residential customer using 4,000 gallons per month would increase approximately $14 per month when rates are fully implemented in 2025.
The increases would reflect a $875 million investment in water and wastewater system improvements, as well as a significant increase in the cost of procuring chemicals, goods and services. The rates would create $86.7 million of additional annual revenue when fully implemented.
“Indiana American Water has made significant investments in aging infrastructure and its treatment and distribution facilities to ensure service reliability, water quality, and fire protection capabilities that help protect customers and the communities we serve,” said Indiana American Water President Matt Prine. “We also remain steadfastly committed to addressing the needs of our most vulnerable customers and have included components in our request to keep their rates affordable.”
The increases for residential wastewater customers will vary depending on the community served. Additional information on current rates is available on the company’s website.
The IURC’s rate review process offers multiple opportunities for customer involvement. Customers can participate through written comments, attendance at public input hearings, and consumer advocacy organizations that participate in the proceedings.