Indiana American Water announces temporary treatment change

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana American Water has announced a temporary change to its water treatment process.
The company notified customers that it's switching treatment to a form of chlorine known as “free chlorine,” which the company says does not contain ammonia. Indiana American Water says it is a stronger disinfectant is often used in conjunction with flushing water mains and fire hydrants.
According to Indiana American Water, during the temporary treatment change, customers may experience a more noticeable chlorine taste or odor in their water. The company says it is due to the switch in chlorine types and there is no reason for concern.
The change will be in place from July 18th through September 23rd as a part of normal distribution system maintenance.
The company says if you have a health care need that requires purified or filtered water, you should reach out to your healthcare provider with any questions.
For more information and to see a map of the affected area, go to Indianaamwater.com or call 1 (800) 492-8373.