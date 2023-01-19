Indiana 988 seeing "steady call volume" since its launch in July

INDIANA (WTHI) - An important resource for people across the Wabash Valley is seeing an increase in use.
In 2020 the Suicide Hotline was changed to three simple numbers 988.
Now, the crisis line helps anyone struggling with mental health, substance abuse and thoughts of suicide.
Numbers from the substance abuse and mental health services administration show people are consistently using the hotline.
988 says it's reaching its goal of helping as many Hoosiers as possible, but it takes a lot of work to do so.
Indiana 988 has been able to meet its goals in how many calls it's taken.
With this in mind, they say it hasn't been an easy task.
Indiana 988 was able to take about 94% of all the calls that came in last month.
Its goal was to take 80%.
Staff who work with Indiana 988 say this is something they're very proud of.
"We've kind of smashed through that goal, and that's credit to the staff and the people that work at those call centers every single day," Jay Chadudhary of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration said.
They say the early success is due to a boost in funding from the federal government.
The organization invested $130 million into the new system.
"You're seeing the benefits of that approach pay off right now, because we were ready to go in July of 2022 because we put in both the time and the investment to do so," Chaduhary said.
Staff say they will need this much money every year to continue providing mental health services over the phone.
Indiana 988 staff also say if they become overwhelmed, a national backup line is on standby.
They say even if their volume is heavy, it's important to reach out if you need help.
"It's such a courageous step to take, frankly, to say, 'I need help.' taking that step is something that we know is really hard," Chaduhary said.
Indiana 988 says they don't track callers beyond the help they give them and don't collect data about you.
They say the work they do could save many lives.
"It's hard to put like a specific, data-driven estimate on how many lives we're saving. That being said, people don't pick up the phone and call 988 if they're not in a bad place," Chaduhary said.
Indiana 988 hopes to start an advertising campaign to reach even more people in the next calendar year.