Indiana 2022 graduation rates remain steady

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Education recently announced this year's graduation rates.

The 2022 state graduation rate for high school students is 86.61% This is down slightly from 86.69% in 2021.

Still, some student demographics saw a rise in the number of graduates this year.

Statewide graduate rates increased for:

  • Black students from 77.05% in 2021 to 77.52% in 2022.
  • Hispanic students from 82.66% in 2021 to 83.86% in 2022.
  • English learners from 82.80% to 85.60% in 2022.
  • Special education students from 74.52% in 2021 to 76.39% in 2022.
  • Students receiving free and reduced-price meals from 82.84% in 2021. to 83.74% in 2022.

