Indiana 2022 graduation rates remain steady

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Education recently announced this year's graduation rates.
The 2022 state graduation rate for high school students is 86.61% This is down slightly from 86.69% in 2021.
Still, some student demographics saw a rise in the number of graduates this year.
Statewide graduate rates increased for:
- Black students from 77.05% in 2021 to 77.52% in 2022.
- Hispanic students from 82.66% in 2021 to 83.86% in 2022.
- English learners from 82.80% to 85.60% in 2022.
- Special education students from 74.52% in 2021 to 76.39% in 2022.
- Students receiving free and reduced-price meals from 82.84% in 2021. to 83.74% in 2022.