Ind. State Police superintendent makes push for trooper starting pay raise

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana state agencies continue giving presentations as part of the budget-making process.
On Tuesday, state police Superintendent Doug Carter spoke in front of the House Ways and Means committee.
He told lawmakers recruitment is one of the agency's biggest challenges. He said typically, a recruit class would graduate 45 to 60 state troopers.
The most recent class was 11. Carter hopes the governor's proposed salary increase will help.
Under it, troopers would start at $70,000.
"It's absolutely life-changing for these troopers, they deserve every single dollar we can get to them. They do things that would keep most people awake at night, and I couldn't be more proud of them," Carter said.
He addressed concerns that the pay raise would take officers from other departments.
He said that wouldn't happen as there are only limited positions.